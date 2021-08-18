Metro probationary officer dismissed following DUI arrest in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro probationary officer was dismissed after being arrested for driving under the influence in Mt. Juliet.

According to a release from Metro police, Jerram Plastow was arrested on Monday in Mt. Juliet on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. The release states Plastow was off-duty at the time.

Police say Plastow was driving his pickup truck and hit another vehicle’s side mirror. He then left the scene.

Plastow graduated from the MNPD Academy in March and was still going through the field training process.

No other information was immediately released.