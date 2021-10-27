Metro Police working to identify man suspected of shooting at officer on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is working to identify a man who they believe fired shots at an off-duty Metro detective in his unmarked police car last weekend.

Police say the incident happened Saturday morning, just after 3 a.m. The detective noticed a car behind him on I-65 when he heard shots fired.

The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was later found crashed into a retaining wall near Harding Place. The driver, Trenton Hartman, 30, was arrested near John Overton High School.

Hartman was found with marijuana and crack cocaine in his possession. He faces charges for drug possession, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and felony reckless endangerment.

The passenger of the car, who police believe to be the shooter, is still at large. Police say Hartman has not been cooperative in the investigation and has not given the identity of the passenger.

Two shell casings were found on I-65 in the area the detective heard the shots. No gun was located, but new surveillance video of the suspected gunman was uncovered.

Ring camera footage shows the suspected shooter appearing to carry a gun following the crash.

Anyone with information about the suspected shooter’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.