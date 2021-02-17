Metro police work to identify victim of fatal shooting in Bordeaux area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with Metro Police are working to confirm the identity of a man fatally shot on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux Area.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lagrange Drive.

Police say the victim appears to be in his late 20’s, was shot outdoors and ran to a home for help. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and died a short time after.

Two small bags of white powder were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

