Metro police work to identify two burglary suspects following series of business break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are looking to identify two burglary suspects they report as being responsible for a series of business break-ins over the last two weeks.
One of the suspects wore a black-hooded sweatshirt with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath with a ski mask.
The second suspect wore a dark-hooded sweatshirt with a long-sleeve camouflage shirt underneath.
They left in a red or maroon Nissan Altima with a possible temporary tag.
Police said each of the following locations was burglarized:
· Blue Wireless, 14903 Old Hickory Boulevard;
· Dollar General, 1461 Bell Road;
· M&M Mart, 1467 Bell Road;
· Supermercado, 5312 Cane Ridge Road;
· Hickory Discount Liquors, 15114 Old Hickory Boulevard;
· Discount Beer & Tobacco, 15116 Old Hickory Boulevard;
· Ibex Market, 455 Bell Road.
Anyone with more information should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.