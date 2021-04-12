Courtesy: Metro police work to identify two burglary suspects following series of business break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are looking to identify two burglary suspects they report as being responsible for a series of business break-ins over the last two weeks.

One of the suspects wore a black-hooded sweatshirt with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath with a ski mask.

The second suspect wore a dark-hooded sweatshirt with a long-sleeve camouflage shirt underneath.

They left in a red or maroon Nissan Altima with a possible temporary tag.

Police said each of the following locations was burglarized:

· Blue Wireless, 14903 Old Hickory Boulevard;

· Dollar General, 1461 Bell Road;

· M&M Mart, 1467 Bell Road;

· Supermercado, 5312 Cane Ridge Road;

· Hickory Discount Liquors, 15114 Old Hickory Boulevard;

· Discount Beer & Tobacco, 15116 Old Hickory Boulevard;

· Ibex Market, 455 Bell Road.

Anyone with more information should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.