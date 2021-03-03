Metro police work to identify suspect in stabbing at Nashville truck stop, Courtesy: Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to locate a man suspected to be involved in a stabbing at a Nashville truck stop.

East Precinct Detectives say it happened in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on West Trinity Lane on December 21, 2020.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, tried to intervene in a fight between the suspect and the victim’s friend when he was stabbed.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.