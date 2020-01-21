Metro police work to identify man involved in downtown jail security breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say they’re looking to identify a man seen on surveillance who is involved in a security breach at the yet to open Davidson County Jail downtown.

Detectives say a longtime criminal justice advocate was arrested on January 4th, 2020. 50-year-old Alex Friedmann is being accused of attempted burglary after entering the facility posing as a construction worker in December of 2019.

They say he entered and exited the jail with a man also dressed in construction clothing. He wore a dust mask over his face. The construction companies handling the building say they do not know who the individual is.

Anyone recognizing the man in the photos can call Crime Stoppers at 615-7427463.