Metro police vehicle rammed by possible getaway car used in Honky Tonk heist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old driver accused of ramming a police vehicle Monday afternoon near downtown Nashville could have been driving the getaway car used in a Honky Tonk liquor heist earlier this month, Metro police say.

According to an arrest warrant, officers attempted to stop a car around 3 p.m. Monday on Lafayette Street near Fairfield Avenue because it matched the description of a vehicle involved in a burglary at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge on October 6.

The paperwork alleges the driver, Erica Gamble, then intentionally drove her vehicle into a sergeant’s police car, causing damage to it. She pushed the vehicle enough to drive around it, the report states.

Metro police said Gamble drove off, but officers were eventually able to take her into custody on nearby Fain Street. Gamble told police she drove away because her passenger had an active warrant, officers added.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On October 6, police said a woman drove a similar white Nissan Altima into the alley behind Layla’s Honky Tonk and parked, as two men got out and entered the back patio of the bar, stealing $300 in beer. The men then reportedly got onto the roof and crossed several rooftops, making their way to Tootsie’s rooftop bar, where they stole $1,200 worth of liquor and fled in the Altima.

A few days later, on October 9, investigators said a man got into Tootsie’s through the rooftop bar around 3:45 a.m. and took $800 worth of liquor. The following day, a man entered a rear glass door at Tootsie’s just before 7:30 a.m. but was confronted by a security guard and fled, officers explained.

The getaway driver in at least one of the burglaries was simply described by police as a “white female” driving a white Nissan Altima with a missing hubcap and a mirror cap, similar to the one Gamble was driving.

Online jail records show Gamble has been booked into the Metro jail on charges including reckless driving, evading arrest, vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident. Based on those records, It does not appear that she has been charged in the Honky Tonk heist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.