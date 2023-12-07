NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 16 years ago, an unknown man was killed after he reportedly ran into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Nashville.

Now, cold case detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are renewing their calls to the public in an effort to uncover the man’s identity.

According to police, the man was walking along the interstate on Jan. 1, 2007, when he suddenly ran into traffic. He was struck and killed by a motorist who was unable to stop.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said the man didn’t have any identification on him at the time. One of his most distinguishing characteristics was a rose tattoo on his upper left chest that read, “Jamie Y Mi Amor Sandra.”

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, brown belt, and white Fila tennis shoes. He appeared to be Hispanic, weighing around 150 pounds and about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, according to officials.

Detectives believe the man may have been between the age of 18 and 35. Anyone who might be able to identify the man or who has additional information is asked to contact the MNPD’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329.