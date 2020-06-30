Metro police to hand out ‘printed advisories’ to those not following Nashville mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police will be handing out printed advisories to people who are not following the new face mask mandate in Nashville.

Police said this is to help educate Nashvillians and just another way they can try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Officers have been instructed to ‘educate and warn’ citizens concerning the requirement until further notice.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

