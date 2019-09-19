Metro police: Teen ran to middle school for help after mom was shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police responded to Jere Baxter Middle School after a teen girl ran to the school for help following her mom being shot, officials said.

Police were called to the middle school around 2:45 p.m. on Hart Lane.

Metro police confirmed that a teenage girl ran up to the school begging for help after her mom had been shot. School administrators noticed blood on her and called authorities.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane, about half a mile up the road from the middle school.

A Metro Schools spokesperson said the school was placed on lockdown but dismissal happened as normal.

Police are looking for a brown sedan. They said the gun used was a silver and black handgun.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.