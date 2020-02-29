Closings
United Christian Academy

Smyrna police serve search warrant for unlicensed massage parlor in Smyrna

News
Posted: / Updated:

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) -Smyrna police are investigating an unlicensed massage parlor in Smyrna Saturday after serving a warrant.

According to authorities, police arrived on the scene in the 1800 block of Rockspring Road in Smyrna after reports of an unlicensed massage parlor operation. Evidence of the massage parlor and small amounts of narcotics were seized.

Police say one person was detained but later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar