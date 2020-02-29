Smyrna police serve search warrant for unlicensed massage parlor in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) -Smyrna police are investigating an unlicensed massage parlor in Smyrna Saturday after serving a warrant.

According to authorities, police arrived on the scene in the 1800 block of Rockspring Road in Smyrna after reports of an unlicensed massage parlor operation. Evidence of the massage parlor and small amounts of narcotics were seized.

Police say one person was detained but later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

