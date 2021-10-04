Metro police searching for suspect who fled from stolen truck in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to capture a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle in West Nashville Monday afternoon.

Officers tracked a stolen 2014 White Dodge Ram pickup truck to a parking lot in West Nashville. The truck was stolen from South Nashville.

A suspect fled the vehicle and abandoned the car. Police said a foot chase was underway near the 1200 block of 49th Avenue.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more information.