Metro police searching for suspect who fled from stolen truck in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to capture a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle in West Nashville Monday afternoon.
Officers tracked a stolen 2014 White Dodge Ram pickup truck to a parking lot in West Nashville. The truck was stolen from South Nashville.
A suspect fled the vehicle and abandoned the car. Police said a foot chase was underway near the 1200 block of 49th Avenue.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more information.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.