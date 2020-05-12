Metro Police searching for armed robber who robbed victim on Facebook Live

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify the gunman who robbed a man while a victim was broadcasting on Facebook Live last month outside of Dominion House Apartments on the 5000 block of Linbar Drive.

According to investigators, the incident happened on the evening of Thursday, April 23, when the gunman approached the victim from behind and pointed a pistol to his head, taking his wallet. The gunman is described as an African American male, 6 feet tall, with an average build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

