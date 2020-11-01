Metro police search for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The pedestrian struck by a hit and run driver Friday night has died from his injuries, according to a release from Metro Police.

It happened at 10:20 p.m. on Clarksville Pike near 26th Avenue North.

Police said 62-year-old Ronald T. Harvey was crossing Clarksville Pike when he stopped along the center double lines to watch for outbound traffic and was hit by an inbound silver pickup truck.

Roadway evidence suggests that the vehicle that hit Harvey is a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that is now missing or has a severely damaged driver-side headlight assembly.

Anyone with more information about the vehicle or the driver can call Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

