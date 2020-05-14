Live Now
Metro police search for vandalism suspect

Central Precinct detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man who vandalized/spray painted two downtown Nashville locations. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro Police are searching for a suspect who vandalized two downtown Nashville locations.

According to reports, the man who vandalized and spray painted a cement retaining wall at Bridgestone Arena and a stone exterior wall of the Music City Center that faces the 8th Avenue roundabout.

The suspect, is described as a white man with blonde hair, used black spray paint to damage the property. He wore a white t-shirt, jeans and what appear to be two different tennis shoes, one black and the other a black and white Nike.

Anyone with information can contact police at 615-742-7463.

