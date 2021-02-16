Metro police search for two suspects involved in homicide of Smyrna man

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say homicide detectives are currently pursuing leads in the murder of a Smyrna man Monday night.

Police say 23-year-old Adam Pickle, of Smyrna, was killed in a drug/robbery-related situation at the villages of Meadowood Apartments on Rice Road in Antioch.

Investigators say Pickle went to the apartment complex in his pickup truck to sell a small amount of marijuana before 7 p.m.

Two men approached the vehicle, both armed with guns and tried to rob Pickle. He tried to drive away when he was fatally shot.

Anyone with more information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

