Metro police search for suspects involved in repeated break-ins at West Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the people they say are responsible for five burglaries or attempted burglaries on November 22, November 19, October 23, September 4, and March 4 at an Acklen Park Drive residence.

According to a release, in one of the cases, a woman and a young man got into a home by kicking in a door. They stole electronics and other items.

If you recognize the suspects from the photos, contact 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. In addition, the property owner is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible.