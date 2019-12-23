Metro police search for suspects involved in Quick Stop robbery

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say they are looking for two people involved in an armed robbery.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the robbery happened at the Quick Stop Four Corners Market in the 3000 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The suspects had a gun and told the employee there to open the register and give them money.

The suspects got away with cash and packages of cigarettes.

