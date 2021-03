NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify the man they said burglarized a barbershop in Germantown over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night at Scouts Barbershop at 1725 5th Avenue North.

According to a release from Metro police, the suspect got into the business by breaking out the front door glass. He left with cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or North Precinct Detective Jason Frank at 615-862-4409.