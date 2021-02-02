Metro police search for suspect involved in string of burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man suspected in a rash of recent burglaries.

According to a release from police, the crimes occurred at the following locations:

· Little Chicago Pizza, 1524 Demonbreun Street, on January 30

· Bellagio Pizza & Subs, 114 29th Avenue North, on January 28

· Nicolettos Italian, 2123 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26

· Nashville Center for Hope & Healing, 2125 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26

· Woodfire Pizza, 2005 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26

· Village Cleaners, 2010 Acklen Avenue, on January 26

· Hillsboro Village Auto Service, 1820 21st Avenue South, on January 25

· Oscars Taco Shop, 2323 Elliston Place, on January 25

· Heritage Cleaners, 3001 West End Avenue, on January 25

· Los Toritos, 1302 Division Street, on January 24

Police say in each case, the suspect forced his way into the closed business. He wore a hooded sweatshirt and face mask.

Anyone with other information about the burglaries is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.