Metro Police search for suspect in woman’s murder in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police are investigating the murder of 35-year-old Lakayla Garrett Wednesday night.

According to authorities, Lakayla was shot multiple times was found dead in the middle of a North Nashville road

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area of 24th Avenue North and Herman Street, where they said the woman had been located “face-down in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.”

Police say a bag of marijuana was found near her.  One resident said that she saw Garrett walking on Herman Street by herself moments earlier.

Anyone with information on the murder of Lakayla Garrett is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.  Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

