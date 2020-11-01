Metro police search for suspect in deadly shooting outside Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed Saturday night outside an apartment complex in Nashville, according to a release from Metro Police.

Detectives said it happened around 11 p.m. at the Cumberland Pointe Apartments at 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike. The release states 32-year-old Patrick Waller was shot and killed.

When officers arrived, they found Waller lying on the ground outside the complex with several gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene. Witnesses told police the gunman, wearing all black clothing, a mask and hooded sweatshirt, ran up to Waller and shot him several times.

He then ran from the scene.

Anyone with more information can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.