Metro police search for serial robbery suspect stealing multiple packages of cigarettes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a serial robbery suspect accused of taking multiple packages of cigarettes during each of the following hold ups:

· Walgreens, 1301 Bell Road, on February 5,

· Mapco, 4126 Gallatin Pike, on February 7,

· Mapco, 2601 Murfreesboro Pike, on February 9,

· Mapco, 5040 Nolensville Pike, on February 10.

Police say the suspect appears to be in his 40’s and is bald or has very short hair. The suspect indicated he had a gun in three South Nashville robberies, although it was never seen.

In the East Nashville hold-up at the Mapco on Gallatin Pike, he was armed with a knife. He left the robberies in an older model gold SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.

Police say if you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME (615-742-7463)