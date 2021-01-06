Metro police search for second suspect involved in Caitlyn Kaufman murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the second suspect they say is involved in the murder of a Nashville nurse, according to a Tweet from MNPD.

Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was murdered on December 3, 2020 while she was driving to work the overnight shift at Saint Thomas West Hospital. She was shot and killed on Interstate 440 and was just 26-years-old.

Seven days, and more than 50 Crime Stoppers tips later, police arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill as a suspect in the murder of 26-year-old ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 on her way to work.

Devaunte Hill (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021 police announced they are searching for a second suspect in Kaufman’s murder.

James Edward Cowan, 28, is wanted as the second defendant for the crime. An arrest warrant charging Cowan with criminal homicide has been issued. Don Aaron, Public Affairs Manager of Metro Police told News 2 they believe Cowan was in the car and that cell phone data was used to obtain the arrest warrant.

James Edward Cowan, Courtesy: Metro Police

If you have any information about where Cowan could be, call 615-742-7463

BREAKING: James Edward Cowan, 28, is wanted as the second defendant in the Dec 3, 2020 murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. An arrest warrant charging Cowan with criminal homicide has been issued. See Cowan or know where he is? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/aCbjqoZHSt — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 6, 2021