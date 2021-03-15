Metro police search for missing juvenile suspected to be with wanted felon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a missing juvenile runaway suspected to be with a man wanted for two outstanding felony warrants.

According to a release, police are searching for 16-year-old La’Nya Norris who was last seen on March 9 when she reportedly met her boyfriend, 19-year-old Ronnie Hunter, near her Jackson Valley Road home in Hermitage.

Police say she may still be with Hunter, who drives a white Ford sedan. He is wanted on two outstanding felony warrants for allegedly breaking into cars last October on Traemoor Village Place. Shots were fired in that case when the victim’s neighbor came outside and yelled at the suspects.

The victim was not hit, and efforts to find Hunter have been unsuccessful. Anyone seeing either Norris or Hunter is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.