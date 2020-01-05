Metro police search for masked gunman who robbed Fifth Third Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force are searching for a man that robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard Friday, January 3rd at 3:20 p.m.

According to police, the suspect threatened tellers with what appeared to be a gun covered by a sock. One complied and the robber fled on foot with cash.





Police say the suspect is a black man who appears to be approximately 5’10” tall with a heavy build. His face was completely covered by a blue rag. He wore all dark clothing with a red stripe on his pants and orange underwear.

Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photographs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.