Metro police search for man involved in several auto burglaries in Shelby Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for a man involved in at least three auto burglaries in Shelby Park, according to a release from Metro police.

The release states the victim’s credit cards were used at the Kroger in the 700 block of Gallatin Pike after each burglary.

The latest break-in happened last Tuesday afternoon. Police say the 31-year-old victim says he parked his SUV in the Shelby Park Community Center lot on South 20th Street near Shelby Avenue around 3 p.m.

When he came back about 45 minutes later, his driver-side window was broken and his wallet was missing. The wallet had been in the center console.

His credit card was used just a short time later at the Kroger store to buy a $500 Visa gift card. Police say the suspect left the Kroger alone in a black Cadillac CTS.

The suspect wore an Atlanta Braves hat. If you recognize him or have more information just call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.