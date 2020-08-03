Metro police search for man involved in deadly North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are searching for a man named in a four-count grand jury indictment charging second-degree murder, aggravated assault, vandalism, and felon in possession of a weapon for the February 2018 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marquice Miles, according to Metro police.

North Precinct detectives are searching for 32-year-old Otis Maclin Jr.

Police said Miles met his ex-girlfriend to pick up their kids. She was with her current boyfriend at the time, Maclin.

Witnesses told police Miles and Maclin were in a physical fight when a third man intervened and shot Miles.

Maclin is the accused gunman. Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.