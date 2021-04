Detectives Working to Identify Man who Early Today Burglarized Murfreesboro Pike Convenience Store, Courtesy: Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to find the man accused of burglarizing a gas station convenience store.

Detectives said the suspect broke out the front glass of the Shell station convenience store in the 1600 block of Murfreesboro Pike Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Metro police, the man stole about $200 worth of cigarettes.

Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.