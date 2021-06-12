Metro police search for gunman who killed man in Preston Taylor Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville police officers are hoping a newly released surveillance image will help find the gunman who killed a man near The Nations.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday after a fight, which took place in a parking lot of the 3900 block of Preston Taylor Place in the Preston Taylor Homes.

According to police, Gerald Leroy Jr., 41, was shot to death.

Detectives said he arrived with another man in his car and they stopped near the parking lot’s exit before both got out of the vehicle and started arguing. Police learned there was a physical struggle before the suspect took out a gun, shot Leroy, and ran off.

Leroy’s girlfriend, who he lived with nearby, heard the gunshots and found him lying on the ground next to his vehicle. She drove him to the hospital where he died.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the suspect appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s and had a high-top fade haircut. He was of a thin build and stood about six feet tall. During the incident, he wore a red and white shirt with faded jeans and white sneakers.