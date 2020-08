NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are working to restore power after someone drove into a power pole and left the scene, according to Metro police.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike/Fesslers Lane.

Officers responded and found wires down.

They said a vehicle appeared to hit an NES pole and then fled the scene.

NES is working to correct the issue.

This is a developing story.