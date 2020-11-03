Metro police search for armed robbery suspect, held up 9 businesses at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hermitage Precinct detectives are trying to identify the serial robbery suspect who held nine businesses up at gunpoint, according to a release from Metro Police.

Metro police said those businesses are :

October 30, Hermitage Wine & Liquor, 2811 Old Hickory Boulevard;

October 30, Hermitage Discount Tobacco & Beer, 3682 Bell Road;

October 25, Kwik Sack, 3830 Old Hickory Boulevard;

October 13, Mapco, 5756 Old Hickory Boulevard;

October 5, Mapco, 5400 Old Hickory Boulevard;

September 30, Mapco, 5400 Old Hickory Boulevard;

September 29, Mapco, 4711 Andrew Jackson Parkway;

September 29, Mapco, 5400 Old Hickory Boulevard;

September 27, Exxon, 5430 Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police said in each case, the suspect walks behind the counter and demands money at gunpoint. Recently, he physically hit a clerk with his pistol after he refused to give him cash.

Serial robbery suspect, Courtesy Metro Police Dept.Serial robbery suspect, Courtesy Metro Police Dept.

The suspect is a black man in his early 20s, according to Metro police. He is also six-feet tall and about 175 pounds.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.