Metro police search for 3 suspects involved in Antioch shooting

Detectives Working to Identify Three Suspects Involved in Friday’s Shooting that an Injured Innocent Bystander Courtesy Metro Police

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police detectives are searching for the three men they say are possibly involved in a shooting that happened on Friday. according to a release from Metro Police.

It happened on Friday around 11:45 p.m. outside a gas station in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. A bystander was injured in the shooting.

A witness told officers the young men were sitting in a grey Honda Accord in the parking lot when another man came out of the market and began to drive off in a white Saturn Vue.

Shots were fired toward the man from the Honda and the driver of the Saturn then crashed into a smoker across the street at Fat Boys BBQ. The driver of the Saturn left on foot but was later located and told detectives that he did not know who fired the shots toward him. He was not injured.

An innocent bystander who was inside her vehicle at the gas station parking lot was shot in the foot. She was treated for minor injuries.

The Honda was reported stolen in LaVergne, TN. It has not been recovered at this time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.