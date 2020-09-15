Metro police search for 2 men seen in the area of fatal East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking to identify two young men seen in the area right after a deadly shooting in East Nashville.

East Precinct detectives said 23-year-old Robert Coughlin was shot and killed in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue on August 13.

He was killed inside a home where he rented an apartment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate leads and are also working to locate 23-year-old Evan Smith-Erving. He’s the registered owner of a silver Mercedes-Benz C320 with Tennessee tag 2U97Y6 that left the area near the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the young men or knows where Smith-Erving or his vehicle could be should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.