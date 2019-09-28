Metro police respond to stabbing, double shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police responded to two separate incidents that happened right next to each other in East Nashville.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike around 6:15 p.m.

Police said one person was cut or stabbed at the location. That person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said officers also responded to a double shooting at the same location. A person was shot multiple times and another person was shot once. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.