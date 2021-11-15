Police: Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend, father in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her father in Antioch.

Police report 27-year-old James Leggett was taken into custody after a shooting on Vanna Court Monday afternoon. Leggett allegedly kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The ex-girlfriend was shot in the chest and leg and sustained “very critical” injuries. Her father was shot in his jaw and his hand.

Leggett came out of a wooded area and surrendered to police.