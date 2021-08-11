Metro Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting on Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Early Wednesday morning, three Metro Police officers fired shots at a knife-wielding man in West Nashville.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. outside a Cricket Wireless store on Charlotte Pike near White Bridge Road.

An eight-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department, Officer Richard Clemmons, spotted a Toyota forerunner parked outside the phone store and walked up the vehicle. He spotted the driver holding a knife.

Clemmons radioed for backup as soon as he saw the weapon and then repeatedly asked the man to “put the knife down” at least a dozen times.

Minutes later two officers from the west precinct arrived on-scene and approached the suspect. That’s when the man got out of the vehicle and charged at the officers with his knife drawn. All three officers fired shots at that man who then collapsed.

The police rendered aid and the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

The investigation has been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the TBI said the suspect’s family had not been notified of his death. That’s why his name hasn’t been released to the public and why Metro Police blurred his face in the body camera video.

Metro Police confirmed he is a 31-year-old man from a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama. They’re still investigating why he was in Middle Tennessee and what he was doing in that parking lot with a knife so early in the morning.