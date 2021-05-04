Metro Police raid Madison market accused of selling stolen cigarettes, other items

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police raided a Madison market that has been in trouble with the law before.

It all went down Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. at The Grand Slam Market at 500 E. Old Hickory Blvd. It’s here that undercover detectives with Metro Property crimes and fraud executed a search warrant.

It was a comprehensive police operation that had been ongoing for 2 months.

According to investigators, an employee of the store, Neil Mistry, whose family owns and operates the market, is accused of allegedly buying more than $10,000 in cigarettes that were sold by a confidential informant working with police.

The confidential informant reportedly told the 23-year-old shopkeeper that the cigarettes were stolen from stores like Walmart and Target.

Lt. Michael Warren said the multiple transactions were videotaped and audio taped.

“We’ve sold to him over seven times, over $10,000 worth of product. We went in and executed a search warrant and confirmed that our product is on the shelf and for sale in this store and it is clearly illegitimate.”

Police say Mistry knowingly accepted the stolen merchandise, paying pennies on the dollar for the cigarettes, which were supplied by merchants also working with police.

Police say Mistry marked up the cigarettes significantly and resold them to unsuspecting customers.

“Not only did they purchase a product, they provided a list of what they wanted us to bring back the next time, so they made orders with our confidential informant,” Warren says.

Police confirm this is not Mistry’s first brush with the law. In September of last year, Metro police officers busted him at the same Madison store where investigators allege, he was selling illegal drugs.

According to investigators, at the time of the 2020 bust, police officers seized more than two pounds of pot, two handguns and more than 3,000 in cash.

Now, Mistry is accused of fencing stolen merchandise.

Warren says this is just one example of a theft ring targeting stores across Nashville.

“I think it happens every day. And this is not the last store we will do this at. If you purchase stolen product, it may be from us. And we’ll be back. So, if you want to roll the dice, you may have the same kind of day they are having.”

The store owner will be charged with theft in connection with Tuesday’s bust. Mistry may also be facing money laundering charges.

Police tell News 2 during one of the illicit transactions, Mistry allegedly paid for the stolen cigarettes using lottery tickets, another serious infraction that is being investigated.