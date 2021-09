NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a road rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police told News 2 the shooting is in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The officer on the scene says the shooting happened between two vehicles and one person is critically injured.

Metro police on scene of road rage shooting, 1 critically injured

Metro police on scene of road rage shooting, 1 critically injured

Metro police on scene of road rage shooting, 1 critically injured

No other information was immediately released but News 2 has a crew on the scene now and will provide updates when available.