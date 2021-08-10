Metro police on scene of possible shots fired at boarding house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene after shots were possibly fired in the 3700 block of North Natchez Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Karla West with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 deputies approached the home to serve a warrant, heard possible gunshots and set up a perimeter. Metro police were then called to the scene and are investigating.

There are no known injuries at this time, and West told News 2 that the warrant was a detainer warrant.

Kris Mumford with Metro police told News 2 there is a boarding house at this location. No other information was immediately released but News 2 has a crew on the way.