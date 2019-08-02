Metro police officers honored for outstanding service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer who applied tourniquets to a shooting victim’s wounds, saving her life, was one of the officers honored in an award ceremony Friday morning.

More than a dozen officers were singled out and recognized for their outstanding service, including Hermitage Precinct Officer Abbey Sawl.

Officer Sawl responded to a shooting on Brooke Valley Drive in April and found a woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and arm. She applied a tourniquet to each wound, saving her life.

For her actions, Officer Sawl was named the Community Services Bureau Officer of the Month for April.

Following a suspect’s getaway truck led Detective Keith Sutherland to a U.S. Captain serving overseas which then led to a murder suspect.

Detective Sutherland, who serves on the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, was named the Investigative Services Bureau Investigator of the Month for May.

Detective Sutherland worked with detectives from the South Precinct to investigate a fatal shooting outside a gas station on Harding Place in April.

The suspect, later identified as Dallas Topp, was driving a truck registered to a U.S. Army Captain who was deployed overseas. Through an investigation, Topp was named as the suspect and later arrested in North Carolina.

(Photo: WKRN)

Juvenile Crime Task Force Officers Brandon Tennant and Edward Conrads were named the Community Services Bureau Officers for the Month of June after arresting six juveniles who were found with guns and a stolen car.

The officers were trying to track down a 15-year-old runaway from DCS custody who was previously arrested for armed robbery when they found one teenager and four guns in a hotel near the airport. Five other teenagers, including the runaway, later showed up at the hotel. Officers Tennant and Conrads reported finding four more guns and recovered a stolen car.

The investigator who identified Peter Alexander Bohning as the suspect who killed Donald Zirkle and critically wounded his wife, Leigh Ann, was recognized as the Community Services Bureau Investigator of the Month for June. West Precinct Detective Patrick Cuthbertson led the investigation that quickly identified Bohning.

An officer credited with helping a little boy find his way to safety was honored as the Support Services Bureau Special Operations Officer of the Month for June.

Officer John Gilpin was with the aviation unit at the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna when he met a group of children and told them if they ever needed help to find a police officer.

Later that day, a four-year-old boy who heard that message got lost. The boy went to uniformed Explorers from Rutherford County and was soon reunited with his mom. The boy’s mom gives all the credit to Officer Gilpin.

Other officers recognized include:

Detective Terrance McBride, Investigator Services Bureau, Investigator of the Month for April

DUI Officer Brain Dugre, Support Services Bureau Special Operations Officer of the Month for April

Officers Brett Johns and Charles Morgan, Community Services Bureau of the Month for April

Officer Kelby Dumond, Community Services Bureau Patrol Officer of the Month for May

Officer Brett Johns, Community Services Bureau Police Officer of the Month for May

Officer Riley Brewer, Community Services Bureau Officer of the Month for June