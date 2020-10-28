Metro police officer saves life of choking baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Police Officer saved the life of a baby who was choking, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Facebook page.

Metro Officials said that Central Precinct Officer Philip Claibourne saved the life of a 9-month-old child who was choking Tuesday night.

The child’s mother saw Claibourne at a market and rushed her son over to him. The post said the officer, using his training skills, quickly and carefully cleared the airway of the child.

Metro police want to send a special thank you to all first responders Wednesday, as it is National First Responders Day.