Metro police officer’s good deed helps family in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer was caught displaying a random act of kindness towards a family in need Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a suspicious person call came in about a couple and a dog living in their car on Charlotte Pike.

Officer Andrew Maholland went to the scene and saw the couple in need and gave them a care package with food and personal care items.

The items given to the couple were from Bellemeade Methodist Church’s supply closet.

West Precinct officers partner with the church to give items to people in need.

Officer Maholland plans to go back on Tuesday to check in with the couple.