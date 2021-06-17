Metro Police officer back on the job after being shot during ambush

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Police officer has returned to active duty six weeks after being shot, in what MNPD quickly classified as a deliberate ploy to lure police officers to a home for the expressed intention of shooting them.

Brian Sherman was one of those responding officers.

The initial call came in just after 6pm, the evening of May 4. That’s when a man called 911 claiming his brother had a gun and was shooting their mother.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Salman Mohamed, repeatedly said, “Get here quick. She is dead. He is shooting. I’m scared. Get here quick.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Officer Sherman was working a wreck nearby when the frantic 911 call goes out.

Ofc. Sherman tells News 2, “As I was on my way, listening to the dispatcher, I kind of had an odd feeling about the call. One of those Spidey sense feelings you get.”

When Ofc. Sherman and two other officers arrived, they initially wanted to circle around the back. But when they heard a woman yell inside, they redirected their efforts and ran up the stairs to the front door.

“Officer Hamilton pounded on the door and we could hear a woman screaming inside,” said Ofc. Sherman, “And that’s when a female opened the door. I was able to get a quick glance at her and know she was not hurt.”

That’s when the married officer of almost three years says he heard a gun cocking behind the door.

“To me, everything slowed down, and I heard the gun rack behind the door as if he was loading one into the chamber. I turned to Officer Hamilton, and he said gun. And I said, he’s loading the gun, and that is why I turned to my left, trying to get out of the way of the door and he started shooting through the door.”

Audio released by MNPD reflects the intensity of the moment. You can hear an officer say, “Shots fired.”

Then dispatchers alert all officers, “Shots fired! All units hold the air.”

Then you hear Ofc. Sherman get on the radio and say, “Start a 47. I’m hit. I’m hit.”

Sherman describes that moment on the stoop.

“It felt like a burning sensation. I dove off the porch and told everyone to get to cover.”

Sherman says he was hit in the left hand, twice in the forearm and once in the bicep. He doesn’t know if it was the bullet or a combination of shrapnel from the bullet and the door splintering.

Bodycam shows many officers surrounding the neighborhood around Sugarloaf Drive. You can hear officers talking, as they take up defensive positions behind walls, watching the alleged suspect who is reportedly armed with a weapon in the driveway of his home.

An officer says, “He’s got the gun to his head.”

Multiple times, officers across the crime scene yell at the suspect to lower his weapon, to raise his hands and surrender. An officer yells, “Drop the gun.”

That’s when police say the 22-year-old Mohamed puts the gun to his head and fires one round, taking his own life. On bodycam you hear the shot. There’s a brief pause, then tensions escalate as officers scream “Gunshot” and “Shot fired.”

When asked about the alleged plan to ambush officers, Sherman says “For me, it’s more sad that we were not able to get him the help he needed before it happened, I wish we could have, and I wish it didn’t come down to what it came down to.”

Sherman tells me he has not watched the bodycam footage and he tries not to think about those terrifying moments. He does tell News 2 that the shooting will make him a more discerning officer moving forward.

“I am more tactically sound; I will approach things slower and take my time through it and look out for all the warning signs I can.”

News 2 went to the family home for reaction. We were surprised to find the red front door that still has 3 apparent bullet holes in it.

Ultimately, by phone, the suspect’s father tells News 2 he still doesn’t believe the police account of his son’s death, adding that he learned of it on the news.

When told that Ofc. Sherman is back on the job, the father said he is pleased the officer has recovered and is back patrolling the street.

The father says, “I am glad the officer is back at work, and he is doing fine, and we wish him the best and we are glad he continues to serve the community.”

When told of this, Ofc. Sherman’s face brightens. “I appreciate that. It means a lot. I feel no ill will. I hold no grudges. I wish we could have gotten him some help.”

According to MNPD, the suspect had no prior police record. The TBI is investigating the apparent suicide of Mohamed. TBI officials tell News 2 that the investigation is still ongoing.