Metro police officer attacked on Broadway, councilmember reacts to uptick in crime downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The video is hard to watch showing a Metro officer repeatedly punched by a man on Broadway Saturday.

“This is somebody that is unafraid of just going up and physically assaulting a police officer,” said Metro Council Member Freddie O’Connell.

One man was arrested in connection with the attack.

“Something got out of control and that seems to be happening more and more,” O’Connell said.

In March, another video shows a Metro officer dragged down Broadway by an ATV.

The officer was trying to catch one of the ATV riders when part of a group that had illegally taken over the street.

In September, a man struck a Metro officer with his car downtown while trying to get away from the police.

“There’s a new kind of trouble that you usually don’t think of happening in entertainment districts,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell says the incidents are disturbing.

He says with more people moving to Nashville, there’s been an uptick in crime downtown.

“We as a city need to make sure that as an overall top priority we are keeping people safe in Nashville,” O’Connell said. “Whether they be Nashvillians, tourists, people who work in the entertainment industry and certainly our first responders.”

While violent crime dropped in most of Nashville, it jumped nearly 40 percent downtown in the last year.

“We want to keep that overall crime rate as low as we possibly can,” he said.



O’Connell says there’s a big need for more police presence downtown.

In November, Commander Gordon Howey also spoke to News 2 about the need for more officers.

“The bigger picture item is you know the police department, we’re down in staffing currently,” Howey said in November. “We need more.”