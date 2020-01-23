Metro police, national experts wrap two-day meeting discussing body cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – National experts wrapped up a two day, closed-door meeting with Metro criminal justice officials on body cameras Wednesday.

Metro has been discussing the deployment of the cams for years, as several other local agencies have been using them on duty every day.

Gallatin police was one of the first agencies to deploy the cameras five years ago.

“As you can see ours are not that big at all,” Officer Janell Wilson showed News 2.

She says they have 110 officers wearing the Digital Ally cams that cost about $640 dollars a piece.

“These are not cheap as you are seeing from other agencies that are trying to get body cams, they are not cheap.”

However, they are still nowhere close to the quote from the District Attorney’s office for Metro PD of $36 million a year.

“The reaction of the entire team is that those figures were high. They are based on what it would cost to review and redact all video that is not an approach that other jurisdictions have taken,” John Buntin with the Mayor’s office told News 2.

He says they feel confident the cameras will be more cost-efficient, as they focus on ironing out the policy.

“Our policy says anytime our officers get out of their car and deal with the public your body cam has to be on,” Officer Wilson explained.

Along with cost concerns and policy, Metro has also pointed to storage as an issue.

“The storage issues have always been an issue for us. It cost a lot of money to store a lot of data like this and you’ve got countless officers and that’s each individual officer working an 8-hour shift sometimes 12 hours shifts every single day, so that’s a lot of storage and I think that’s a huge concern,” Officer Wilson explained.

In Gallatin, officers are required to download the footage after their shift. The department’s server stores the footage for 90 days.

Metro has signed a contract for WatchGuard body cameras. The Gallatin IT department told News 2 that they have the ability to go live and they have a GPS tracking system, unlike the cameras they use.

The Mayor’s office says the group of experts will be back at the end of the month for a public meeting. They said we can also expect more events, announcements and draft policies as they move to body cam deployment in March.