Metro police: Man meets victim online, robs them in hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a man who they say robbed a person he met online.

Devin Henderson, 25, is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Henderson met the victim on an “online social application” and arranged to meet at a hotel near the airport. Officers say once they were in the room, Henderson pulled out a gun and demanded the victim give him everything he had.

The victim called police and shared a picture of Henderson and his phone number.

This robbery happened in February but Henderson was arrested Wednesday morning.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.