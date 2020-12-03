Metro police looking for woman who went missing from Centennial Park

Metro police are looking for 45-year-old Victoria Moore who was reported missing by family Wednesday afternoon in Centennial Park.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing from Centennial Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Victoria Moore who suffers from memory loss.

They say Moore and her family were visiting from out of town and stopped in Centennial Park to walk around. The family said they left Moore in the car during their walk. When they returned to the car, the family said Moore was no longer there and reported her missing to police.

Anyone with information on where Moore might be is asked to call Metro police at 615-862-8600.