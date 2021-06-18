Metro Police looking for suspect in Demonbreun Street shooting death as Midtown crime numbers rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — A spike in crimes in Midtown Nashville is disturbing some residents.

The latest data from Metro Police shows, when compared to this time last year, commercial robberies have risen 60 percent, burglaries 29 percent, and homicides 400 percent in the Midtown Hills precinct.

In April, a shooting led to a man’s death outside of a Midtown bar. It happened on Demonbreun Street near Vibes Bar and Lounge.

Metro Police say two men got into a fight outside Vibes on April 17 and one pulled a gun. On Friday, Metro Police released a new photo of a man they say shot 26-year-old Christopher Hill and another man before leaving the scene in a black, Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

Ryan Kristensen lives and works on Demonbreun Street and recalls the night that it happened.

“I was in bed and was woken up by gunshot and screeching tires about 2:15 in the morning. I went to my balcony, looked outside, saw everything unfold,” Kristensen said. “I was by myself. It was just very shocking. You never really know how to react!”

Kristensen says as crimes increase, he’s staying on high alert.

“I just mind my surroundings. I try not to take the dogs out too late at night,” Kristensen said. “I feel like sometimes you never know what you’re going to get.”

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you recognize the man in the photo, or the truck in the surveillance video call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.