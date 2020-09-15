Metro police looking for North Nashville residential burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro North Precinct detectives are looking for a man they believe is involved in dozens of break ins.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of the suspect. They say he is suspected of burglarizing both residences and short term rental properties in the 800 block of 19th Avenue North.

Police say they believe the suspect is one of several suspected burglars or groups involved in dozens of break-ins. Those break-ins have taken place on 12th, 19th, 27th, 28th, and 29th Avenues North.

Anyone with information on this suspect or this string of burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may lead to a cash reward.